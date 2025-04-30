Telugu Film Industry unites in grief, condemns Kashmir terror attack

The recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists targeting civilians, has left the entire nation in shock and mourning. The brutal act has triggered nationwide protests and calls for strict action against terrorism. In response, the Indian Army has launched operations to eliminate those responsible, while strategic counter-terrorism measures are being intensified.

Standing in solidarity with the victims, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, along with all 24 Crafts of the film industry, paid a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives.

Senior actor and former MAA President Murali Mohan expressed his anguish, calling the attack "unfortunate and unacceptable" in a peace-loving country like India. He emphasized the importance of unity across the nation and urged people to set aside differences to support the fight against terrorism.

TFPC Secretary Prasanna condemned the attack in strong terms and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing national security by canceling scheduled engagements. He also expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for their swift support.

President of the Telugu Film Employees Federation, Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, offered condolences to the victims’ families and emphasized the need for public awareness to prevent such tragedies. He reaffirmed the industry's solidarity with the affected families.

MAA Associate Vice President Maddala Ravi also urged India’s 1.4 billion citizens to stand behind the armed forces and officials combating terrorism. The Telugu film industry’s collective outcry reflects a unified national resolve against terror, calling for peace, action, and solidarity.