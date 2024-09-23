Live
- GCCs expand in India, revenue growth to be 1-2 pc higher than ISPs
- Hyundai EXTER Hits South African Shores: Made in India, Built for the World
- Countdown Begins: 75 Days to Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’
- EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers
- Manoj Tiwari blasts Atishi for comparing Kejriwal to Lord Ram, empty chair 'stunt'
- Japan: Death toll rises to 7 as unprecedented rainfall batters Ishikawa
- ICC releases 'Whatever It Takes' official song for Women's T20 World Cup
- Farooq Abdullah dancing to the tune of Pakistan, ignoring welfare of J&K: Tarun Chugh
- Congress has 'anti-reservation' stance from former PM Nehru to Rahul Gandhi: BJP
- ED’s eastern zone office recovers Rs 11,500 crore in four years, maximum from Bengal
Just In
Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
After RRR made history as the first Telugu film to win an Oscar, expectations are high for the next Indian contender.
After RRR made history as the first Telugu film to win an Oscar, expectations are high for the next Indian contender. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned international acclaim by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song with “Naatu Naatu.” The milestone set a new standard for Indian cinema on the global stage.
As the Film Federation of India (FFI) prepares to announce the official entry for the Oscars 2025, three Telugu films are in the running: Prabhas’ futuristic action-drama Kalki 2898 AD, Teja Sajja’s superhero film Hanu-Man, and Payal Rajput’s thriller Mangalavaraaram. Fans are buzzing with excitement, hoping one of these films will represent India at the prestigious awards.
In addition to these, other Indian films are also vying for the opportunity. The FFI is set to reveal the chosen film today, igniting anticipation for the Oscars ceremony on March 2, 2025.
With global recognition in sight, Indian cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the big announcement, hoping that another Telugu film—or any Indian film—will make its mark at the Academy Awards.