Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today

After RRR made history as the first Telugu film to win an Oscar, expectations are high for the next Indian contender. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned international acclaim by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song with “Naatu Naatu.” The milestone set a new standard for Indian cinema on the global stage.

As the Film Federation of India (FFI) prepares to announce the official entry for the Oscars 2025, three Telugu films are in the running: Prabhas’ futuristic action-drama Kalki 2898 AD, Teja Sajja’s superhero film Hanu-Man, and Payal Rajput’s thriller Mangalavaraaram. Fans are buzzing with excitement, hoping one of these films will represent India at the prestigious awards.

In addition to these, other Indian films are also vying for the opportunity. The FFI is set to reveal the chosen film today, igniting anticipation for the Oscars ceremony on March 2, 2025.

With global recognition in sight, Indian cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the big announcement, hoping that another Telugu film—or any Indian film—will make its mark at the Academy Awards.