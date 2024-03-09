Live
‘Teppa Samudram’ teaser promises a mysterious thriller
The teaser of the much-anticipated film 'Teppa Samudram' was unveiled by none other than actor Allari Naresh.
The teaser of the much-anticipated film 'Teppa Samudram' was unveiled by none other than actor Allari Naresh. The film, produced under the banner of Srimani Entertainments, features Bigg Boss fame Arjun Ambati and Chaitanya Rao as the lead heroes, with Kishori Datrak from 'Koraminu' fame as the heroine and Ravi Shankar in a pivotal role. Directed by Satish Rapolu, the movie is set to deliver a gripping tale, and Neerukanti Manjula Raghavender Goud is at the helm of production. P.R. has composed the music for the film.
The teaser presents 'Teppa Samudram' as a mysterious thriller, teasing audiences with the question of who is behind the murder mystery of the girls portrayed in the film. Drawing inspiration from the real-life incident of the killing of school children in a well in Hajipur, Telangana, which created a sensation in 2015, the teaser keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. For a deeper insight into the narrative, audiences will have to wait for the release of the trailer.
Allari Naresh, who unveiled the teaser, expressed his excitement, saying, "When I saw the teaser of 'Teppa Samudram,' I got a thrilling feeling. I'm sure you all will like it. I hope this movie can be a big hit."
Producer Neerukanti Manjula Raghavender Goud expressed her joy, stating, "I am very happy to see the release of the 'Teppa Samudram' teaser at the hands of actor Allari Naresh, whom I admire so much."
Director Satish Rapolu shared his enthusiasm regarding the teaser launch. Hero Arjun Ambati conveyed his happiness, saying, " We are coming to you with a good thriller concept, 'Teppa Samudram.' We hope that this film will be a big hit."