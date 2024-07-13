Live
- AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation
- Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory
- Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry
- IIT Madras unveils tech-driven initiatives to help India become a global chess powerhouse
- Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
- NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal
- World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad
- Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
- BJP assails Cong on 'Samvidhaan hatya', cites dismissal of state govts in 1980
- Man dead, another rescued after boat capsizes in Australia
Just In
TG Vishwa Prasad Gets Warm Welcome From USA Janasena Supporters
Visionary Producer TG Vishwa Prasad who made his mark in the industry by making a wide variety of films in different genres shares a very close association with Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Janasena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.
Visionary Producer TG Vishwa Prasad who made his mark in the industry by making a wide variety of films in different genres shares a very close association with Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Janasena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the first people in the industry to lend his support to Pawan Kalyan before the elections and also the first person to celebrate the success of the NDA Alliance.
Starting from 2018 when the Janasena party released its manifesto, TG Vishwa Prasad was there with Pawan Kalyan during Janasena Pravasa Garjana and was very instrumental in the success of the party in the 2024 elections.Meanwhile, TG Vishwa Prasad got a warm welcome from Janasena Supporters at the airport when he visited Seattle in America for the first time after the election results. They felicitated him at Seattle's Sridevi Function Hall.On this occasion, Vishwa Prasad said that the Kutami won the elections only because of their strong coordination. “The supporters of Telugu Desam and Janasena should work together with the same spirit and acquaintance.”