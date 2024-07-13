TG Vishwa Prasad Gets Warm Welcome From USA Janasena Supporters

Visionary Producer TG Vishwa Prasad who made his mark in the industry by making a wide variety of films in different genres shares a very close association with Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Janasena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the first people in the industry to lend his support to Pawan Kalyan before the elections and also the first person to celebrate the success of the NDA Alliance.

Starting from 2018 when the Janasena party released its manifesto, TG Vishwa Prasad was there with Pawan Kalyan during Janasena Pravasa Garjana and was very instrumental in the success of the party in the 2024 elections.Meanwhile, TG Vishwa Prasad got a warm welcome from Janasena Supporters at the airport when he visited Seattle in America for the first time after the election results. They felicitated him at Seattle's Sridevi Function Hall.On this occasion, Vishwa Prasad said that the Kutami won the elections only because of their strong coordination. “The supporters of Telugu Desam and Janasena should work together with the same spirit and acquaintance.”