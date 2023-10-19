Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Day 1 Expected Box Office Collections Report

The much-anticipated Tamil film "Leo," starring Thalapathy Vijay, has become a major focal point of excitement in South India. Directed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has already made waves, especially in the USA, where its premieres have crossed the one million mark in collections.

"Leo" is a high-octane action drama featuring a stellar cast, including renowned actors like Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and Myssking, among others. The film is set to captivate audiences across a massive 1000 regions in the USA alone, and it's also scheduled for release in the UK and Gulf regions.

However, the film has faced a ban in Sri Lanka, adding an element of controversy to its buzz. In India, tickets for the movie are selling out rapidly, creating a frenzied anticipation among the audience.

What sets "Leo" apart is its pan-Indian appeal, as it's not just limited to Tamil-speaking audiences. The movie is being released in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, widening its reach and ensuring it resonates with a diverse audience.

Given the immense buzz and hype surrounding the movie, industry experts are predicting a monumental first-day collection. It's anticipated that "Leo" will easily surpass the 30 crores mark on its opening day, a testament to Thalapathy Vijay's star power and the film's captivating storyline.



