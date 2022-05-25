Thank You Teaser: Naga Chaitanya's Journey From Turning Into A Happy Person To A Selfish One

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna teamed up for Vikram Kumar's love tale Thank You… With the title, the movie seemed to be a love tale but after witnessing the teaser, it seems something different as Vikram Kumar always gives importance to unique plots! A few days ago, the makers unveiled the release date of this movie and off late, they dropped the teaser and showcased the characterisation of the lead actor Naga Chaitanya…

Naga Chaitanya also shared the teaser of his Thank You movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser poster, he also wrote, "Nannu nenu sari cheskotaaniki, nenu chesthunna prayaname Thank you ! Here's the teaser https://youtu.be/t5NPiPtZ8PY #ThankYouTeaser @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @RaashiiKhanna @pcsreeram @BvsRavi #MalavikaNair @avika_n_joy @SaiSushanthR @SVC_official @adityamusic #ThankYouTheMovie".

In the poster, Chay looked rough as he is seen smoking and sporting in a casual denim avatar! Going with the teaser, it started off with the lead actress blaming him for becoming successful along with selfish! A few scenes of his flashback are shown where he is seen falling for Avika Gor in his college days and Malavika in the next stage of his life. Even his romance with Raashii Khanna is also seen in the teaser. So, we need to wait and watch to know what made Naga Chaitanya turn selfish!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. Raashii Khanna is the lead actress of this movie!

Thank You movie will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Well, director Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.