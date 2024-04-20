Tharun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba Join Forces in New Film

Renowned filmmaker Tharun Bhaskar, famous for the movie ‘Pelli Choopulu,’ is once again stepping into the spotlight with an exciting new project. This time, he's not just directing; he's also playing the main character alongside talented actress Eesha Rebba. Their collaboration is under the guidance of director Sanjeev AR, with support from producers Srujan Yarabolu, Vivek Krishnani, Sadhik, and Aditya Pitty, all working together under the banners of S Originals and Movie Verse.

Today, the project was officially announced, but there's a whisper going around that it might be a remake of a Malayalam film.



The filming has begun, with the main actors currently involved in shooting scenes in the beautiful surroundings of Rajahmundry. They recently took a break from their busy schedule to celebrate Eesha Rebba's birthday on April 19th, capturing some happy moments on set. In the pictures released by the team, both Tharun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba are seen looking fantastic in their rural outfits. Tharun is seen in a smart formal attire, while Eesha is wearing a lovely traditional saree.



The movie is progressing quickly, aiming for release in October. Fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the film, which the makers have promised to reveal soon. Behind the camera, Deepak Yergara is capturing the movie's visuals, while Jai Krish is setting the musical mood. Nanda Kishore Imani is working on the dialogues, ensuring that the story unfolds in an engaging and relatable way.

