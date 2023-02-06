The Amigos film has successfully completed censorship formalities.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film, Amigos, is an action-packed thriller directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy. The movie stars Ashika Ranganath in her Telugu debut and is set to be released on February 10, 2023.

The movie has recently completed its censor certification process and has been awarded a U/A rating by the Central Board of Film Certification. An official announcement of the same is expected soon.



In this flick, Kalyan Ram takes on a triple role, alongside a talented cast and crew. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music by Ghibran. Keep an eye on this space for more updates.

