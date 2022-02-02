The Fifth Single From Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ Will Be Out On This Day

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. He is lined-up with a couple of interesting projects and is awaiting for the release of the Khiladi movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media by dropping posters, songs and lyrical videos… Off late, they announced the release date of the fifth single "Catch Me…" and treated the fans of Mass Maharaja…



Ravi Teja shared the poster of the "Catch Me…" song on his Instagram page and made his fans await for the song…

The poster is all rocking as the lead actress is seen sizzling in the white outfit oozing out all her glam! The full song will be out on 5th February, 2022!

Well, Khiladi movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie.

Arju Sarja will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as Arjun Bharadwaj in this while Murali Sharma will portray the character of Puutaparthi who is all health concerned!

Ravi Teja also began his shooting for the Ravanasura movie today and shared the first pic from the sets on his Instagram page… Take a look!

He is seen clicking the selfie posing with his team. The Jathi Ratnalu fame Chiiti aka Faria Abdullah is in all smiles and posed in classy attire. Ravi Teja also wrote, "First day!!#RAVANASURA.. Supperr excited".

Ravanasura movie is being directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Even the first look poster looked awesome as he was seen lighting a cigar in a modish suit attire! Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Coming to his Ramarao On Duty movie, it has Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, this movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents.

Well, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Dhamaka movie which is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie!

The Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February, 2022 in the theatres. Be ready for the complete entertainer!!!