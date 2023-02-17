The First Look Of Gopichand's 'Rama Banam' Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all set to come up with a complete entertainer 'Rama Banam' soon. He announced this movie a few days ago and on the occasion of the Maha Shiva Ratri, the makers are going to unveil the first look poster tomorrow! Off late, they shared the pre-look poster and announced this big news through social media…

Along with the makers, even Gopichand also shared the pre-look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The makers also wrote, "Macho Star @YoursGopichand is arriving in a Brand New Avatar as VICKY. VICKY's First Arrow🏹 from #RamaBanam is Ready to strike TOMORROW".

Gopichand is introduced as Vicky through this poster and he is seen from the back. He owned a complete mass avatar holding a sword and is ready to thrash the goons!

This movie also holds an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar and Dimple Hayathi.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer and young music director Mickey J Meyer will tune the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.