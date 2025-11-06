The Great Pre-Wedding Show: A feel-good laugh riot

The Great Pre-Wedding Show, starring Thiruveer and Teena Sravya, is a lighthearted romantic comedy directed by Rahul Srinivas and produced by Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy under the 7PM and Puppet Show Productions banners. The film is set to hit theatres on November 7th but here is the review of the preview show.

Story:

Ramesh (Thiruveer), a small-town photographer, runs a studio near Srikakulam and secretly loves Hema (Teena Sravya), the village secretary. His peaceful life turns chaotic when Anand (Narendra Ravi), a groom-to-be, hires him for an extravagant pre-wedding shoot with his fiancée Soundarya (Yamini). Trouble begins when the footage chip goes missing. Fearing Anand’s political background, Ramesh hides the truth and, along with Hema, tries to divert the issue — leading to a series of hilarious and emotional twists.

Performances:

Thiruveer shines once again with his natural, innocent charm, while Teena Sravya looks delightful and shares lovely chemistry with him. Narendra Ravi stands out with a balanced performance that captures both humor and emotion, making him a surprise highlight. Yamini and child artist Rohan Rai also leave a mark with their convincing performances.

Technicalities:

Director Rahul Srinivas delivers a refreshing mix of laughter, love, and sentiment — a perfect family entertainer that lives up to its quirky title. Cinematography captures the rustic beauty of the village with vibrant visuals, and the background score perfectly enhances both comedy and emotion. While a few scenes in the first half could have been trimmed for pace, the editing is largely smooth. Dialogues, especially the witty one-liners, add sparkle to the storytelling.

Analysis:

The Great Pre-Wedding Show takes a simple premise — a missing pre-wedding video chip — and transforms it into a fun-filled narrative packed with laughter, emotions, and small-town charm. Despite minor pacing issues, the film’s humor and heart win you over. With stronger promotions, it could easily find a wider audience.

A cheerful entertainer with laughs, love, and life — The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a delightful watch for the whole family.

Rating: 3/5