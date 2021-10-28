The Lyrical Video Of 'Saami Saami' Song From Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is Out

The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. As promised they released the full lyrical video of the third single "Saami Saami…" from the movie and created noise on social media. Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj in this movie and Rashmika Mandanna essaying the role of Srivalli will be seen as his love interest.



Allu Arjun shared the links of "Saami Saami…" lyrical song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The song is all beautiful and it shows Rashmika's love towards her Pushpa Raj. Being a folk song and lovely one, singer Mounika Yadav rocked with her amazing voice. Chandrabose lyrics and DSP's rocking BGM made the song instantly top the music charts.

This most awaited movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's first look poster raised the expectations on this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie.

The first part of the Pushpa movie will be released for this Christmas festival i.e on 17th December 2021…