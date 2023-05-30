The Music Mania Of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Will Begin Soon

Tollywood’s ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to hit the theatres with his Bholaa Shankar movie in August. As the release date is just a couple of months away, the makers are all set to kick-start their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped a new poster of Chiru and announced that the ‘Music



Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, “The wait is over for the MEGA MUSIC MANIA of #BholaaShankar #BholaaMania Starts Soon. Stay Tuned @SagarMahati thumping musical #BholaaShankarOnAug11th”.

The poster showcased Chiru in a mass appeal with striped shirt and shaking his leg with the backdrop of dancers and some jatara…

Chiru will be seen as Bhola Shankar in this action entertainer while Tamannaah is the lead actress. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Bhola Shankar’s sister. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, P. Ravi Shankar, Tulasi Shivamani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya Akkala, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Getup Srinu and Lobo will essay other important characters in this movie.

The makers recently completed a song shoot in Switzerland enjoying the nature’s paradise while as always Megastar leaked a few BTS pics on social media. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023 on the occasion of Independence Day…