The Rana Daggubati Show at IFFI 2024, Redefining Celebrity Talk Shows

Prime Video unveiled its first-ever celebrity chat show, The Rana Daggubati Show, at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), marking a groundbreaking moment for Telugu Original series. The show, hosted by the multi-talented Rana Daggubati, received an enthusiastic response from cinephiles during its exclusive world premiere.

The inaugural episode, featuring Nani, Teja Sajja, and Priyanka Arulmohan, captivated the audience in a packed auditorium, offering a glimpse into the vibrant and unconventional format of the series. The show is set to launch globally on November 23, 2024, with new episodes streaming every Saturday across India and 240+ countries and territories.

A Fresh Take on Celebrity Chat Shows

Unlike traditional chat shows, The Rana Daggubati Show merges candid conversations with unique activities that reveal unseen facets of its celebrity guests. From Dulquer Salmaan’s untold anecdotes to Naga Chaitanya’s passion for cars, and even S.S. Rajamouli’s on-location ambushes, the show promises to blend spontaneity with depth.

"Screening this show at IFFI’s 55th edition, in front of such an incredible audience, is a dream come true," said Rana Daggubati, the show’s host, creator, and executive producer. “We’ve redefined the traditional talk-show format by bridging the gap between stars and fans, creating a truly immersive experience. I’m thrilled to share this journey with Prime Video and can’t wait for global audiences to enjoy it.”

Star-Studded Premiere and Industry Recognition

The premiere was graced by esteemed industry leaders and dignitaries, including Sonal Kabi, Director & Head – Marketing, Prime Video India, and notable representatives from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session where Rana shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insights about the series.

Sonal Kabi highlighted the show’s innovative approach, saying, “The Rana Daggubati Show completely flips the talk-show format. Rana’s authentic connection with his guests, combined with Prime Video’s commitment to diverse storytelling, ensures this series will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

A Platform for Cinematic Excellence

As part of the IFFI lineup, the series underscores Prime Video’s growing role in showcasing diverse content on global stages. Alongside The Rana Daggubati Show, the festival features an eclectic mix of films, masterclasses, and retrospectives, emphasizing the evolving landscape of entertainment.

With a stellar guest lineup, including Sreeleela, Ram Gopal Varma, Rishab Shetty, and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, The Rana Daggubati Show is poised to redefine how audiences engage with their favourite stars.



