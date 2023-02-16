The reports for "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" are outstanding.

The upcoming release of Kiran Abbavaram's film "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" has been postponed by one day and is now set to hit screens on 18th February. The change was made to adhere to Geetha Arts' "Saturday sentiment". The movie stars Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira, with Murali Sharma in a significant role. Industry insiders who have seen the film have praised it, and producer Allu Aravind is confident of its success.

The film is being produced by GA2 Pictures, with Bunny Vas as the producer and Allu Aravind as the presenter. Murali Kishore Abburu has directed the movie, with Daniel Viswas as the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed the music for the movie, and the recently released trailer and singles have received a positive response.