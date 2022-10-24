The Spirit Of Diwali: Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Classical Dance Recital Is Just Awesome

Today on the occasion of the Diwali festival, most of the stars are extending festive wishes to all their fans through social media. Even Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu also wished his fans in the same way but turned the day into a special one by sharing the special classical dance performance of his daughter Sitara on his Twitter and Instagram pages. We have already witnessed the ace dancing skills of Sitara in Sarkaru Vaari Pata's "Penny…" song. Now, with this dance video, we came to know that she is also aces in her classical dance performances too.



Mahesh Babu, Sitara and Namrata shared the same video on their Instagram pages and dropped special notes on the occasion of Diwali… Take a look!

Sitara shared the video of her classical dance recital and wrote, "Happy to present this dance recital in collaboration with my dance guru @mahathibhikshu akka. On the occasion of Diwali, we celebrate the divine light.. the greatness of Goddess Lakshmi who nurtures the universe with her kindness and generosity. Wishing you all a happy Diwali".

She is seen dancing along with her guru Mahati garu and looked great in her classical dance costume also.

Namrata is also proud of her daughter and wrote, "The spirit of Diwali @sitaraghattamaneni.. you're so full of grace and you keep getting better each time. Proud of all you do".

Mahesh Babu also shared the dance recital on her Twitter page and wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! Love, light, and happiness always".

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work front, he is now part of Trivikram's untitled project. The shooting of this movie already began last month and now the makers announced that the first schedule is wrapped up and shared this good news through social media… Leggy lass Pooja Hegde who is the lead actress will join the team from the second schedule. Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.