The Warrior to 'Gargi': Check out 5 new movies releasing this week

Around five new movies are launching this week, just like every other week. Unlike the previous week, which addressed lots of small films with several new faces, this week, some big-budget movies are hitting the theaters and are released in more than at least one language.

the Warrior

The first warrior will be hitting the theaters, then the rest. Through the film, both krithi Shetty and ram pothineni are making their debut. Ram pothineni aadhi pinisetty krithi Shetty Akshara Gowda and Nadia have directed the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film, and it is all set to hit the screens by the 14th of July.

Hi-five

The following directional venture hifi will be hitting the film screens on 15th July, and it is starring Manara Chopra Sudhir, China Jasmine, and pranali Tripathi. The film has its music composed by Thaman s

Gargee

Another lead role film Gargi is a courtroom drama that is directed by Gautam Ramchandra. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha, and a premkrishna cartoon handles the cinematography. It is set to hit the film by 15th July 2022.

My dear Bootham

The Tamil film directed by Raghavan stars Prabhu deva and Ramya nambeesan in the lead role. The film is written and directed by Raghavan and is likely to hit the theaters on 15th of this month. It is dubbed the Telugu version.

Ladki or Ammayi

It is a Telugu dubbed Hindi film directed by ram Gopal Varma. The movie has been in the news for the past some time. It is based on lady Bruce Lee. It narrates the story of pooja belekar, obsessed with Bruce Lee's story and how she is using her karate skills. The film also features parth Suri Raj pal Yadav and others playing important roles. The music was composed by Ravi Shankar.