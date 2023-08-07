Live
Third single from ‘Rules Ranjann’ is a youthful number
Youthful hero Kiran Abbavaram is coming back with his next “Rules Ranjann.” “DJ Tillu” actress Neha Sshetty is the female lead in this Rathinam...
Youthful hero Kiran Abbavaram is coming back with his next “Rules Ranjann.” “DJ Tillu” actress Neha Sshetty is the female lead in this Rathinam Krishna directorial. The makers, who’re thrilled with the response to the two songs, “Naalo Nene Lenu” and “Sammohanuda,” unveiled the third track – a soup song featuring Kiran Abbavaram, Sudarshan, Viva Harsha and Hyper Aadi. Amrish is the music director of the film.
“Indian Idol” fame L Revanth and Rahul Sipligunj, the voice behind the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” in “RRR” have crooned for the number. Kasarla Shyam has written the lyrics for the song, set in a local bar, choreographed by Sirish. This is a song where a group of friends advise Kiran Abbavaram, who is experiencing a low phase in his relationship.
The musical hook of the song is instantly catchy and the humorous responses of Kiran Abbavaram’s friends to his situation are good fun to watch. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are extremely relatable. The ambience created by art director M Sudheer, the tune and the choreography make the song a chartbuster.
“Rules Ranjann” has wrapped its filming recently and the post production formalities are nearing completion. The film is bankrolled by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment.