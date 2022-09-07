Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher Is All Set To Essay An Intelligence Bureau Officer In This Biopic

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. He is also part of a biopic that showcases the life story of a notorious thief in the 1970s. The shooting of this movie kick-started and the director of this movie Vamsee spoke to the media and revealed that Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher who essayed a small role in Karthikeya 2 movie is all set to portray the role of an Intelligence officer in the movie.

Director Vamsee started off by saying, "It is a very crucial character and it is throughout the movie. He is the one who plays the key role in the life of Tiger. He is playing an IB (Intelligence Bureau) Officer from Delhi".

He also added, "Movies like KGF and Pushpa were not announced as Pan-Indian films initially. Here, with Tiger Nageswara Rao, we announced it as a Pan-India film but I'm not thinking about it. I believe only in the process and so there's no pressure. I'm only trying to concentrate on my basics and do the shoot. Because when I wrote the script and pitched it to the producers, they decided we should go Pan-India. We are not changing the script or anything because it is a Pan-India film now".

He also said, "Over budget is always the failure in the project. When you know that this film has this market and if you are over budgeting still, you are putting pressure on the public and not on others. Adding on, after the pandemic, the audience is smart. They want the content, and the new backdrop, storytelling in the film has to excite them. They don't want to see regular masala because for that they have TV and laptops. If they are coming to the theatres, they want to see something new, never seen or heard before".

He concluded by saying, "It is my dream project. As Rajamouli sir said there are a lot of hidden stories in India and I always believe in telling stories about people who existed around us. Like Nayakan my favourite film became a trademark film of Mani Sir and always look forward to his work. I always wanted to work on a film that becomes a trade mark in my career".

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Next, Ravi Teja will be also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies.