‘Tillu Square’ release trailer boosts energy ahead of Friday premiere

As anticipation mounts for the release of "Tillu Square" this Friday, the makers have treated fans with a glimpse of what's in store through a quirky release trailer. Packed with solid one-liners and Siddhu's trademark mannerisms, the trailer promises another rollercoaster ride with Tillu finding himself in yet another mess, but this time, with repercussions that extend to his family.

In this installment, the protagonist, played by Siddhu, falls head over heels for Anupama Parameswaran, only to find himself ensnared in a tricky situation yet again, thanks to the female lead. The trailer leaves viewers intrigued about the nature of this predicament and how Tillu will navigate his way out of it. Audiences are left eagerly awaiting the answers, set to be unveiled upon the film's release.





From the glimpse offered by the release trailer, it's evident that "Tillu Square" will deliver the same high levels of entertainment as its predecessor. With its blend of humor, drama, and Siddhu's endearing charm, the film is poised to captivate audiences once again.



Naga Vamsi has bankrolled this comedy-drama under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, ensuring a promising cinematic experience. Adding to the film's appeal, Ram Miryala has composed the songs, while Bheems Ceciroleo has provided the background score, promising a complete audiovisual treat for viewers.





As fans gear up for the much-anticipated release, "Tillu Square" promises to be a delightful cinematic journey filled with laughter, excitement, and perhaps a few unexpected twists, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking entertainment and laughter.





