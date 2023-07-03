Time locked for release date announcement of ‘Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty’

Live
Highlights
Anushka Shetty and young talent Naveen Polishetty will be together seen in the film “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” Written and directed by Mahesh Babu...
Anushka Shetty and young talent Naveen Polishetty will be together seen in the film “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film’s teaser and the two songs released so far managed to draw the attention of viewers.
Though Naveen Polishetty has been promoting the film aggressively, the makers are yet to reveal the release date. Now it has been disclosed that the film’s release date announcement will come out today at 1:35 PM. Anushka Shetty plays a chef, while Naveen Polishetty essays the role of a standup comedian. Madan is composing the tunes. Vamsi and Pramod are bankrolling this film under UV Creations. “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty” will release in South Indian languages
