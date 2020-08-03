Tollywood: Adivi Sesh is happy that his film Goodachari still gets reception from the audiences on social media. It's been 2 years since the time film released but the appreciation for the movie is never ending. Now, on the second birthday of the film, the actor has shared some memories he had with the project.

"2 Years for #Goodachari A film that has been the toughest, most gruelling, but also most satisfying. A film that made me believe that any goal can be achieved if the right people and a bit of luck, Go along the journey with you. A film that taught me to never stop dreaming. My sincere thanks to my producers, director, cinematographer, technical team and the incredible cast of big names, noble enough to become a part of my journey. And dear AUDIENCE, thanks for watching." posted Adivi Sesh on his Twitter profile today.

The film unit is waiting for the right time to reveal the details of the second part of the movie. On the other side, Sesh is currently working on the film Major. More details on the film will come out soon.