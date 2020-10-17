Tollywood Ace Actor Rajashekar And His Family Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

The rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic is creating a pressure situation in the state. Although the cases are slowly coming down, still people are falling under the trap of this novel virus. Off late, even Tollywood ace actor Rajashekar and his whole family are tested positive for Covid-19. This 'Kalki' actor announced this news through his Twitter page and informed that he along with Jeevita and two daughters Shivani and Shivatmika are tested positive for Coronavirus.





The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

Through this tweet, Rajashekar doled out that, he and his wife Jeevita are getting treated in a private hospital while their daughters Shivani and Shivatmika are going with home quarantine treatment. He also hoped that, they will get recovered soon and will be back home!!!

We have already witnessed Tollywood glam doll Tamannah Bhatia getting treated for this novel virus. This ace actress has been tested positive on 5th October, 2020 and was cured within a week's time and back to home on 15th October, 2020. Tamannah also started her workouts and said that, she is not that fit but slowly getting back on the track going with small steps of workout.

Hope Rajashekar and his family get recovered soon!!!