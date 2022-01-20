Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana thanks YS Jagan for assistance during illness

Tollywood movie star Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in November last year due to illness, has completely recovered and thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for assisting with his illness. To this end, he wrote a letter to CM YS Jagan.

"Despite being on a busy schedule, I am very pleased with the attention you have shown by calling me personally and assuring me of any assistance from the government," he said. Kailkala recalled that the government superiors personally attended, as the chief minister promised, and provided all kinds of assistance, including financial assistance to cover medical expenses.

Addressing YS Jagan, Kaikala said that the government's help during those difficult times has given him and his family tremendous strength. He said that the attention shown on him was once again proved the respect the chief minister has for artists and their well-being.











He revealed that his son had signed the letter of thanks as he was unable to sign it. He also thanked everyone who supported his family when he was ill and opined that it was the prayers of the fans that made him healthy.

