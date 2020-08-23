Tollywood Actor Vijay Devarakonda Is Seen Chilling With His Cute Pets

Many film stars love their pets to the core and post the pics on social media every now and then. From ace actress Samantha to Mega Power Star Ram Charan, most of the Tollywood stars pose with their pets and make their fans go awe… Off late, even our dear 'Arjun Reddy' Vijay Devarakonda is also seen chilling with his cute dogs… He took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable pic along with his pets. He always loves his pets to the core and in the latest post too he is having fun with his boys!!!





In this pic, Vijay Devarakonda chilling with his boys Chester Devarakonda and Storm Devarakonda… He is all in casual avatar with long bob haircut while his boys are posing in a cute way!!!





This is another pic of Vijay with his cutie… Storm is happily resting in the hands of Vijay and is seen relaxing!!!





Well, Vijay introduced his fans to his new family member Storm Devarakonda and is seen enjoying with his boy!!!

Coming to Vijay Devarakonda's work front, he will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Fighter' movie which has Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey as the lead actress.