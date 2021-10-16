Tollywood actors extend celebrations with updates

Our Tollywood actors extended the festive wishes to all their fans through social media and also treated them by releasing more than a dozen updates from their upcoming movies. Right from Ram CharanTej's announcement of two new films to Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak "AnthaIshtam" lyrical video, all of them created noise and raised the expectations on the movies.



Ram Charan joins with Prashant Neel and Gowtam Tinnanuri

As of now, Ram Charan has wrapped up the shooting of "RRR", thus, he is lined-up with a few prestigious projects. He already signed a movie with 'Robo' fame Shankar and upped his Pan-Indian aura now, he lined-up another two interesting movies. One is with "Jersey" fame Gowtam Tinnanuri and the next is with "Salaar" fame Prashant Neel. Both these filmmakers are known for their blockbusters, thus we need to wait and watch how they will portray Charan on the big screens.

Ravi Teja's double treat

Well, even the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also dropped the updates from two of his movies. Firstly, he announced his new movie 'Dhamaka' and unveiled the first look poster too. This movie will be helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and the poster showcased him in a stylish appeal and he is seen smoking. Next, he released a lovely poster from 'Rama Rao On Duty' which showcased his awesome chemistry with lead actress Divyansha.

Rajinikanth's Annaatthhe

The recently released teaser of Rajinikanth's "Annaatthhe" has showed off our dear superstar in a complete action mode. Well, coming to the Telugu version, the movie is named as 'Peddanna'. The new poster from this movie was released yesterday as a festive treat!

PawanKalyan and NityaMenen's awesome chemistry In 'AnthaIshtam' song

Well, even Pawan Kalyan also left no stone unturned in making his fans happy on the festive day. The makers of "Bheemla Nayak" unveiled the lyrical video of the "AnthaIshatam" song and showcased the wonderful chemistry of these two lead actors. Nitya Menen looked awesome and lovely while Pawan rocked in his cop attire!

Nani's 'Dasara'

Well, this is the biggest treat from Nani to all his fans on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. He announced his next movie 'Dasara' and unveiled the motion poster. He looked awesome in a rugged avatar and his Telangana slang voice over and the train sequence upped the excitement.

Samantha's bilingual project

Finally, the day ended with a happy note as Samantha announced her next project with debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. It will be bilingual and will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu.