Tollywood: Allu Arjun turns PUSHPA for Sukumar's film

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun scored a memorable blockbuster with Trivikram Srinivas' directorial 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which recently got released during Sankranthi this year.

Now, Allu Arjun joined hands with director Sukumar for his next. Tentatively called as #AA20, Rashmika is playing the female lead in this movie. Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi is playing a pivotal role in this film. Today, the makers have made an official announcement about the film.

"First Look and the Title of my next movie "P U S H P A". Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia" posted Allu Arjun on his social media profile.

Mythri Movie Makers is pooling resources for this film. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for this movie. The makers are yet to finalize the release date.