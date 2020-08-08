Tollywood celebrities express shock over Kozhikode Air Plane crash

2020 is turning out to be a horrific year in all sorts. There are four months to go and we have witnessed enough tragedies this year. Last night, we witnessed yet another tragic incident in Kerala. An Air India Flight carrying over 190 passengers got crashed on the runway of Kozhikode Airport. It skidded off the runway and fell in the valley. Over 19 people reported dead which includes both the pilots. More than 120 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Everyone is very shocked by this incident. Even Tollywood celebrities reacted to this tragedy. Here are their tweets:

Very tragic plane accident in Kerala. Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised. May the soul of the passed rest in peace. Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest.

Really saddened to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash Praying for the injured and the deceased.

Distressed to hear about the #airindia plane crash landing in Kozhikode, Kerala!! My thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families. Wish speedy recovery for the injured.

