Tollywood heroines following footsteps of B-town actresses

In olden days, theatre films were the only medium to entertain people. The days are gone when people used to depend on only theatres to watch movies to get entertained. After the OTT platforms came into existence, the aura of small screens completely changed. Right from daily shows to the new movies, the audience is able to watch every show in their mobile phones itself and that too at their convenient times.



Witnessing the glory of the small screens, the popular big-screen stars and making way to the OTT platforms. It all started with Bollywood and then slowly spread to Tollywood. When we speak about B-town, many of the top actresses like Sunny Leone, Radhika Apte, Kiara Adwani, Manjari and many of them are entertaining their fans with their web series. Now, this trend started spreading in Tollywood as well. Leading Telugu actresses Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal , Priyamani and Tamannah Bhatia have made their entry to OTT platforms and are entertaining their fans making their presence on the small screens too.

Samantha Akkineni

South Indian ace actress Samantha Akkineni who is all enjoying the best phase of her career has made her entry to the digital platform with Manoj Bajpayee's Amazon Prime Video show "The Family Man 2". The first part of the web series owned a decent viewership and is all set to go with the second part too in which Samantha will be seen in de-glamorous role. The trailer recently released shocked the audiences with her look.

Kajal Agarwal

The "Chandamama" actress has also made her presence on the small screen with a Tamil horror thriller "The Live Telecast" web series which is directed by ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and is telecasted on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a crime thriller and Kajal essayed the role of Jennifer Matthew as a Television channel director. The series became a huge hit in OTT.

Priyamani

The South Indian actress appeared in "The Family Man" web series. With this show itself, she made her debut on the OTT platform and also bagged decent reviews for her role. She is now essaying the same role in the second part of the series "The Family Man 2".

Tamannah Bhatia

Off late, the "Baahubali" actress Tamannah Bhatia also made her debut on small screens with the "11th Hour" show on Aha. Being a Praveen Sattaru's thriller web series, it shows Tamannaah Bhatia as Aratrika Reddy. She will be seen as a business-woman who is surrounded with full of problems. Be it her relatives, business rivals or her own company directors everyone tries to take advantage of her situation. But Tamannah will act bravely and solve each and every problem she faced with her mastermind. Her second venture in OTT platform "November Story" was released recently in Disney+ Hotstar and became a huge hit.