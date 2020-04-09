Tollywood: Hot beauty's 'iSmart' comments on Pawan Kalyan

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the young heroines in Tollywood film industry. With iSmart Shankar, the craze for the heroine got doubled and she is one of the top heroines currently in the industry with an impeccable record of success. Interestingly, she called for a Twitter chat last night on social media . The actress tried to answer to a lot of questions that her fans asked. Niddhi has given some good answers to a lot of fans and one of them is currently going viral. Niddhi has opened up about Pawan Kalyan.

When fans asked the actress to talk about Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi revealed that Pawan Kalyan is a precious gift to Telugu cinema. The actress is surely a fan of Pawan Kalyan and her answer instantly went viral on social media.

Niddhi Agerwal is currently acting in Ashok Galla's next film. She is also in talks for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas next movie.