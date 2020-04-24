Tollywood: I am married to my career, says Navdeep

Tollywood: Navdeep is one of the young heroes in the film industry right now. The young hero has been busy working on a bunch of projects right now. During the lockdown, he is spending time reading new scripts, watching films, and also listening to the scripts. When asked about marriage plans, Navdeep says that he is happily married to his career but also told that his bachelor's life might end anytime soon.

Meanwhile, we have come to know that the actor has a bunch of projects right now. Recently, he came up with the series Mastis. At the same time, he also did a Hindi web series on Alt Balaji which is out. Navdeep also did a feature film called Ramayan in Hindi. Navdeep completed the shoot for a Tamil film and signed new Telugu films.

The actor's next Telugu film is Mosagallu with Vishnu Manchu. Navdeep plays a negative role in the movie.