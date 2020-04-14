 Top
Tollywood: Kajal Aggarwal & Mehreen extend Baisakhi wishes

Tollywood: Kajal Aggarwal & Mehreen extend Baisakhi wishesMehreen Kaur and Kajal Aggarwal
Tollywood: On the occasion of Vaisakhi today, heroines Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen extended their wishes to everyone.

"Wishing you all a Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu! May this year bring great happiness and prosperity... Stay home and celebrate the onset of the harvest season with your family and loved ones." posted the actress on her Twitter profile.

Mehreen Kaur too extended her festival wishes to the fans on social media. She wrote, "I wish, on this Baisakhi, Your life gets filled with all the joy & you get to find yourself in the brightest zone. Don't forget to say thank you to Waheguru. Baisakhi is my wake up call to follow the Mantra of #Love & #Laughter."

On the work front, both the Punjabi beauties are awaiting to join back the shoots of their movies.

