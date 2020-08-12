Nishabdham is one of the films that got affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally slated for the release on April 2. However, the makers couldn't release it due to the lockdown. Since then, there were rumors stating that it will release on an OTT platform. But, the makers denied it and assured that they will go for a theatrical release. Now, it seems like they have changed the mind and planning to release it directly on the internet. Anushka'sis one of the films that got affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally slated for the release on April 2. However, the makers couldn't release it due to the lockdown. Since then, there were rumors stating that it will release on an. But, the makers denied it and assured that they will go for a theatrical release. Now, it seems like they have changed the mind and planning to release it directly on the internet.

Recently, one of the film's producers Kona Venkat conducted a poll about Nishabdham's release. In that poll, many netizens preferred an online release for the film. Kona then stated, "We Thank you for ur feedback. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team." This hints that the movie may have a digital release. Amazon Prime Video bought the rights of this film in all languages.

We Thank you for ur feedback.. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uh5giD042R — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) August 11, 2020

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, this movie features Madhavan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali in the other lead roles.