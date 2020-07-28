Koratala Siva is one of the successful directors in the film industry. Having made his debut with the film Mirchi, the director has been working on Acharya now. Koratala Siva used the time of the lockdown and he has penned a web series which is a love story. is one of the successful directors in the film industry. Having made his debut with the film Mirchi, the director has been working on Acharya now. Koratala Siva used the time of the lockdown and he has penned awhich is a love story.

Koratala Siva is going to make the web series, introducing his associate Kiran as a director. The web series will soon land on Aha platform. The discussions are currently going on and the complete details of the movie will come out soon.

Koratala Siva is happy with the way the script shaped up and he wants to test his luck on the digital space as a writer and has plans to come up with more such projects in the future. Stay tuned to us for more details.