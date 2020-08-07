Mahesh Babu is going to celebrate his birthday on the 9th of this month. In the wake of the corona crisis, Mahesh Babu has sent a special appeal to all his fans, asking them to avoid social gatherings on the day. Mahesh Babu asked his fans to be safe and requested to avoid moving in groups. The actor took to his Twitter profile and made an appeal. Superstaris going to celebrate his birthday on the 9th of this month. In the wake of the corona crisis, Mahesh Babu has sent a special appeal to all his fans, asking them to avoid social gatherings on the day. Mahesh Babu asked his fans to be safe and requested to avoid moving in groups. The actor took to his Twitter profile and made an appeal.

"A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe." tweeted Mahesh Babu.

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's next film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata, under the direction of Parasuram.