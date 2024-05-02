Live
- Excise policy case: Delhi court defers K. Kavitha's bail plea till May 6
- Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations
- Delhi HC grants bail to three accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case
- Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth
- Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed
- Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away
- Omar Abdullah says BJP trying to divide people on religious lines
- Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
- Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP
- Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi's Chennai home, says it was her 'prized possession'
Just In
Modifi targets $50 crore in loans to T’gana, AP SMEs
Berlin-headquartered fintech startup,Modifi on Tuesday said it has set a target to disburse $50crore in trade finance to SMEs in Telangana and Andhra...
Berlin-headquartered fintech startup,Modifi on Tuesday said it has set a target to disburse $50crore in trade finance to SMEs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next two to three years. The startup also plans to expand its physical presence in India by opening an office in Hyderabad by end of 2024.
From 2019, Modifi has financed $1.5billion trade of SMEs in India, out of which 15 per cent of the business share has been contributed by SMEs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The platform has served over 2,000 SMEs from these Telugu two states.For the last financial year, the loan book of Modifi India stood at $25 crore
.Globally, the startup has financed trade of companies, SMEs across 55 countries upto the tune of $2.5 billion. Sachin Nigam, Country Head, Modifi India, said: “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are one of our important markets. Our target is to finance SMEs in these States with $50crore over the next two to three years.We will also be adding an office inHyderabad in the next six to nine months.As our operations are completely digital we will begin with employing five to eight people.