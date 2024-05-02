Live
Just In
YSRCP Leaders Assure Support for Injured Worker from Epuru Village
In a heartwarming show of solidarity, YSRCP leaders came together to assure their support for Katuri Sudhir, a party worker from Epuru village in Dendulur Constituency, Pedapadu Mandal. Sudhir had met with an accident near Duggirala village while returning from the nomination program of Denduluru YSRCP MLA candidate, Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar.
Upon learning about Sudhir's accident, YSRCP Eluru parliamentary candidate, Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar, and Dendulur MLA, Mr. Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, visited him in the hospital and reassured him and his family that they would stand by them and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.
The leaders' gesture not only highlights their commitment to their party workers but also showcases the sense of unity and empathy within the YSRCP. Sudhir's family can rest assured knowing that they have the support and backing of their political representatives during their time of need.