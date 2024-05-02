  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Leaders Assure Support for Injured Worker from Epuru Village

YSRCP Leaders Assure Support for Injured Worker from Epuru Village
x
Highlights

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, YSRCP leaders came together to assure their support for Katuri Sudhir, a party worker from Epuru village in...

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, YSRCP leaders came together to assure their support for Katuri Sudhir, a party worker from Epuru village in Dendulur Constituency, Pedapadu Mandal. Sudhir had met with an accident near Duggirala village while returning from the nomination program of Denduluru YSRCP MLA candidate, Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar.

Upon learning about Sudhir's accident, YSRCP Eluru parliamentary candidate, Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar, and Dendulur MLA, Mr. Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, visited him in the hospital and reassured him and his family that they would stand by them and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.

The leaders' gesture not only highlights their commitment to their party workers but also showcases the sense of unity and empathy within the YSRCP. Sudhir's family can rest assured knowing that they have the support and backing of their political representatives during their time of need.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X