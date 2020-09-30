Tollywood: Young Hero Raj Tarun, Malavika Nair's starrer, Youthful Rom-com Entertainer Orey Bujjiga.. is Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner in Konda Vijaykumar's Direction, while Smt Lakshmi Radhamohan is presenting it. The film is all set to Premier on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd in popular AHA OTT which is quite popular in delivering wide variety of content for all sections of audiences. All songs composed by Anup Rubens are getting superb response from listeners. Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Released the trailer of 'Orey Bujjiga' today (September 28). Naga Chaitanya said, " The trailer of 'Orey Bujjiga' is a definite laugh riot. All the best to Raj Tarun, Konda Vijay Kumar, Malvika Nair Hebah Patel. Watch it on AHA from Oct 2."

The two-minute duration Trailer promises 'Orey Bujjiga' to be a fun ride. Raj Tarun, Malavika Nair's energetic performances, Hebah Patel's glamour, Sapthagiri, Naresh, Sathya, Posani's hilarious acts made the trailer highly entertaining. Veteran Actress Vaani Viswanath is seen in a powerful role after many days. Dialogues like, 'Ammayi Peru Krishnaveni... Inti Peru Veeramachineni', 'Mee ammayilaku relationshiplo unnantha sepu boyfriend lux soap laanti vaadu. Ollantha rasesukuntaru. Breakup ayipoyina tarwatha dettol soap lantodani chetulu maatrame kadukkuntaru' are striking and brings laughs. I. Andrew visusals, Anup Rubens background music are impressive. Trailer guarantees a 100% entertainer along with a touch of good emotions in the film.

Young Hero Raj Tarun and Malavika Nair will be seen as a lead pair while Hebah Patel will be seen in a crucial role. Vani Viswanath, Naresh, Posani Krishna Murali, Anish Kuruvilla, Sapthagiri, Raja Raveendra, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurna, Siri, Jayalakshmi, Soniya Chowdary, Sathya, Madhunandan played other important roles.



