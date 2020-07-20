Tollywood: It is official that Deepika Padukone is on board to play the leading lady in Prabhas' next movie. While revealing the same on social media, the film's director Nag Ashwin gave a unique description. Usually, Nag Ashwin is known to be a simple person who does not elevate or give hype for anything on social media, or, in general, at press meets and film functions. But, his tweet has the word 'pichekkincheddam' which is now troubling Prabhas' fans.

"King ki saripadentha Queen kavali kada mari...chaala alochinchi teesukunna decision idi...pichekkicheddam..🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #PrabhasNagAshwin #DeepikaPrabhas" posted Nag Ashwin on his Twitter profile.

While working for Saaho, Sujeeth too posted a similar tweet like that and gave unnecessary hype to the film, resulting in the film becoming a flop. So, fans of Prabhas are seen tweeting to Nag Ashwin to refrain from posting like that.

Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the movie.