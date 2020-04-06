Tollywood: RX100 director's next to have a new producer?

Tollywood: RX100 became a huge blockbuster for its budget and new cast, because of the narrative of new director, Ajay Bhupathi. He made a very well heart touching, bold and erotic love story for his first film, with lady turning out to be the villain in the story.

Now, he is looking to make Maha Samudram as his second from past year but he is unable to find a hero, for his project. Ravi Teja backed out from the film and even, Naga Chaitanya did so, recently.

Finally, we heard that Sharwanand accepted his film. But Sithara Entertainments did not want to produce the script after initial discussions and even Gemini Kiran, did not show much interest in the film, after initial talks.

Reports suggest that Anil Sunkara is going to produce the film. Anil has a belief on Sharwanand's judgment and he is also happy with the initial narration what he heard, it seems. After the lockdown is over, we may get official confirmation and more information about the film.