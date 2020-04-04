Tollywood: SS Rajamouli not worried about RRR release!

Tollywood: Because of the lockdown period in the Tollywood film industry now, there is a chance that many new movies might get rescheduled as well as postponed. As of now, it is too early to say anything and the makers might take a call only after the lockdown period comes to an end.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors regarding the release date of the film RRR. As of now, there is no clarity on the release of the film except for the official announcement that makers already made.

Still, there are a lot of rumors on the release date of the movie. The sources close to the director SS Rajamouli says that the director is highly confident that the film gets released on time without any pressure. The buzz is that the makers postponed the movie from Summer this year to Sankranthi next year with ample time on hand and two months would not affect the film's release at all.