Tollywood: With Megastar Chiranjeevi coming to a conclusion to shelve the remake of Lucifer, director Sujeeth moved on to his next film. Sujeeth is the young filmmaker currently working on his wedding arrangements. Sujeeth is getting married next year and he is all happy about the same. Meanwhile, the buzz is that Sujeeth's next will be with UV Creations again.

If the reports are true, Sujeeth is going to take a final call on his next film, after his wedding. There are reports that Gopichand is showing interest to work with Sujeeth but there is no clarity on the same yet. Sujeeth is also having offers in Hindi but the young director is yet to take a final call on the same.

More details on the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for the complete details of the movie.