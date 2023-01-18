Tollywood’s Popular Comedian Sunil Is The New Addition To Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Sunil is now in the best phase of his career. In the beginning days, he scored hits as a comedian and later he turned into the lead actor but faced a few failures. But then with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather, he bagged prominent roles and once again became busy with a handful of movies. Off late, he joined the ensemble cast of Thalaivaa Rajinikanth's Jailer. The makers dropped his first look poster on social media and shared this news with all his fans and netizens!



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "@mee_sunil from the sets of #Jailer @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

Sunil looked awesome in the poster and is seen from the back dressed up in black traditional outfit!

According to a source, "It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

Jailer movie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vuinayakan. It is also marking the debut movie of Shiva Rajkumar in the Tamil film industry.

Speaking about Sunil's work front, along with Jailer, he is also part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, Siva Karthikeyan's Maaveeran and Karthi's Japan movies.