Top Actors on board for Prabhas' next

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are joining hands for an exciting movie now. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are already on board for this prestigious movie. Interestingly, we realized that many big names from the South film industry are associated with the film. If the buzz is true, the makers are gearing up for the cast's massive announcements in the movie. The film unit is releasing the movie in multiple languages. To woo the audiences in all languages, the popular actors from all languages will be a part of the film.

The film unit is not going to strike a compromise in making the movie. Almost 250 crores are the initial budget of the film. The film unit is generating a huge hype around the film even before the shoot has officially kick-started.

Ashwini Dutt is producing the film under Vyjayanthi Movies Banner. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.