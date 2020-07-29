Top producer against opening theatres!

Suresh Babu is one of the top producers in the film industry who also owns theatres. With the rumours coming out that the theatres might get re-opened, Suresh Babu has opened up on the same. Surprisingly, Suresh Babu revealed that he will keep his theatres remain closed.

Suresh Babu informed the media that he is not going to risk people's lives. Suresh Babu strictly wants to make sure to open the theatres only when the normalcy is restored.

Interestingly, Suresh Babu's comments are now going viral on social media. The ace producer is very clear about the situation outside now and he is not at all interested to make money in these tough times. Also, Suresh Babu told that the producers will also be on the losing side even with 25 or 50 per cent of the occupancy in the theatres.