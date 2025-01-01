Tragic loss on the set of ‘HIT 3’; crew member passes away after heart attack

In a devastating turn of events, a crew member working on Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3 has tragically passed away. KR Krishna, a 30-year-old female assistant cinematographer, collapsed and died after suffering a severe heart attack while working on the film's ongoing schedule in Kashmir. Despite immediate efforts to help, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This sudden and heartbreaking loss has sent shockwaves through the entire production. The HIT 3 team, including Nani and the crew, is deeply shaken by the tragedy. While unexpected deaths on set due to medical conditions or accidents are sadly not uncommon, each loss is felt deeply by the entire industry.

HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the third installment in the popular HIT franchise, where Nani plays the lead role in this highly anticipated crime thriller. The film is set to be one of Nani’s next major releases and has been generating significant excitement among fans. However, the untimely passing of KR Krishna has cast a somber shadow over the production.