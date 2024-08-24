Live
- NCP releases list of 3 candidates for first phase of J&K Assembly polls
- Pawan Khera counters Amit Shah's 10 questions on Cong-NC alliance in J&K
- Russia and Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war
- Felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi, says Paris Olympics medallist Swapnil Kusale
- North Korea to cope with any nuclear threat posed by US: Foreign Ministry
- J&K polls: PDP manifesto speaks of resolution of Kashmir issue
- Cong slams BJP's 'bulldozer justice', accuses party of ignoring Constitution
- Siddaramaiah preparing MLAs’ parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA case: Basavaraj Bommai
- Ola Electric fast losing market share, market experts tell investors to remain ‘cautious’
- Flood situation further improves in Tripura as water level recedes, Gomati still above danger mark
Trailer launch for ‘Sitaram Sitralu’celebrates new talent and anticipates success
The trailer for the upcoming film Seetharam Sitralu was launched today by Akash Jagannath.
The trailer for the upcoming film Seetharam Sitralu was launched today by Akash Jagannath. The movie, featuring Lakshmana Murthy Ratana and Bramarambika in lead roles, is set to release on August 30th. Produced by P. Parthasarathy, D. Nagendra Reddy, and Krishna ChendraVijayabattu under Raising Hands Productions, and directed by D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy, the film has generated excitement among its team.
At the launch, Akash Jagannath expressed confidence in the film's potential, emphasizing the crucial role of the Telugu audience in its success. The producers and cast, including Bramarambika and Lakshmana Murthy Ratana, thanked their supporters and encouraged viewers to watch and support the film. Director D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy likened the movie to classic comedies, promising it will provide much-needed stress relief.