Trailer launch for ‘Sitaram Sitralu’celebrates new talent and anticipates success

The trailer for the upcoming film Seetharam Sitralu was launched today by Akash Jagannath. The movie, featuring Lakshmana Murthy Ratana and Bramarambika in lead roles, is set to release on August 30th. Produced by P. Parthasarathy, D. Nagendra Reddy, and Krishna ChendraVijayabattu under Raising Hands Productions, and directed by D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy, the film has generated excitement among its team.





At the launch, Akash Jagannath expressed confidence in the film's potential, emphasizing the crucial role of the Telugu audience in its success. The producers and cast, including Bramarambika and Lakshmana Murthy Ratana, thanked their supporters and encouraged viewers to watch and support the film. Director D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy likened the movie to classic comedies, promising it will provide much-needed stress relief.

