Trivikram gave me new strength with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Bunny

Allu Arjun's upcoming family entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is releasing on January 12th. This is the third film in Trivikram and Allu Arjun's collaboration. Renowned production houses Geetha Arts and Haarika Hassine creations are funding this film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is releasing this Sankranthi season and Allu Arjun had splendid chitchat ahead of its release.

You look really handsome in the film, what is the secret behind it?

My hairstyle would be the reason behind it. I have never grown this long hair in my career. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film.

There were rumours that you will star in Telugu remake of Bollywood film 'Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. Are those true?

Geetha Arts planned to remake the film and people assumed I would star in it. But that isn't true. Trivikram and I met to discuss it, but we decided to go ahead with our own story.

Why did you opt to do a family entertainer?

Trivikram and I previously worked together for 'Julayi' and 'Son of Sathyamurthy'. While the former was high on fun content, the latter banked mainly on emotions. We wanted to do an entertainer this time around. I had previously worked on Sarrainodu, DJ, and Naa Peru Surya, which had a serious backdrop. Even Trivikram's previous film, Aravinda Sametha had a serious narrative. He narrated Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo story to me a long while back. I was impressed by it and adding to that, I had never done a family entertainer in my career till date and luckily Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had enough 'Heroism' blocks and action elements. We mutually liked the subject and that's how this film happened. I have never done three films with the same director in the past and this is happening for the first time with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Was working with Trivikram for three films a comfortable experience?

3 of my previous 10 films were with Trivikram. Also, Trivikram directed a total of 10 films till date and 3 of them are with me. Incidentally, Chiranjeevi garu and Kodandarami Reddy garu developed a similar rapport. They did many films together. I feel very comfortable while working with him and that is the reason why we did three films together.

How did working with Trivikram for three films help you as an actor?

I personally feel that working with Trivikram helped me as an actor. Prior to Julayi, I did Badrinath. I was a different kind of actor back then. After Julayi, there has been a mature touch to my acting. Trivikram is an expert at extracting the best out of an actor. I tried to give a natural performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. A few directors work on a hero's strengths and a few directors give their hero a new strength. Trivikram falls under the second category.

You took a break from movies recently. Did you learn something new in the meantime?

People learn many things when they take a break from their regular work. Same was the case with me. I did not act in films for 1 and a half years, but my fans showed their enthusiasm and love towards me. I can never forget that. Other heroes might have fans, but I have an army.

Tell us about your character in the film?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is based on the life stories of family members who reside in the same house, Vaikunthapurram. I play a middle-class guy in the film. My father and I don't blend well. Murali Sharma plays my father in the film. How am I connected to Vaikunthapurram? The answer to this question forms the plot of the film.

What's your take on Sankranthi releases?

We have been seeing neck-to-neck fights between films during Sankranthi season for a long time now. Every producer wants a solo release for his film and only then can he recover the massive investments. Films which release during Sankranthi season generate 20 to 30% more income than other seasons. I wish the best for Sarileru Neekevvaru, Darbar, and Entha Manchivadavura, which are releasing along with our film.

What is the story behind Samajavaragamana?

Hyderabad natives have a special liking towards Telugu sounds. We have seen quite a few rock bands developing of late. I felt making a song with this theme will work well for the film and shared my opinion with Trivikram. Thaman gave a tune with this tempo and Trivikram came with 'Samajavaragamana' lyric. Seetharama Sastry garu penned the lyrics for the song and it turned out to be a smashing hit. We gave a live performance for the song and released it later.

You released the song three months ahead of film's release. Who's the idea was it?

It was my idea. The team was initially not-so-sure about releasing the song three months ahead of the release, but I firmly believed in it. A song takes adequate time to gain a massive reach and that is the reason why we released the songs well ahead of the film's release. Samajavaragamana went on to become the song of the year.

You have a good following in Kerala, how do you feel about that?

It feels really great. I receive so much love from them. No other Telugu hero has enjoyed such a wide following in Kerala. I was invited as the chief guest along with the governor for the famous 'Boat race' event in Kerala. I was the first and the only Telugu actor to be entitled to it.

Do you take your kids to shoot?

I have started taking them to shoot now. There is a reason behind it. There is a misconception that kids will hit the wrong track if they visit shooting spots. I feel this is nothing more than double standards. Cinema is the reason why I am in this position now. I want my kids to know what their father does and that is why I take them to shoot.