Unveiling History: 'Jitender Reddy' Film Grandly Revealed

Produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy on Muduganti Creations, directed by Virinchi Varma, who became known as a director with Uyyala Jampala and Majnu, Rakesh Varre, who became famous as an actor with films like Baahubali, Evvarikee Cheppoddu, and Peka Medalu, is directed by Virinchi Varma in the lead role. The film is being developed as a political drama based on the real events of 1980s. Rhea Suman, Chhatrapati Shekhar, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash in other lead roles. In the past, the first look posters of the title of this film raised the expectations of the film. Meanwhile, the Glimpse release ceremony of this movie was held very grandly.

On this occasion, producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy said: Everyone needs to know about history. One such history to know is the life of Jitender Reddy. I felt very happy to know Virinchi Garu Jitender Reddy, who has done family oriented movies in this movie and came forward to direct this movie. Similarly, Rakesh lived the role of Jitender Reddy with this movie. After this movie, he will be known as Jitender Reddy and he acted so brilliantly. DoP Gnana Shekhar, who has won many awards, feels really happy to work for this film. After the release of this movie everyone will remember the role of Jitender Reddy and his service will be remembered. Jitender Reddy's history was thought to be made as a short film. But we made this film to make a film so that all people know what he has done. We are going to bring you the story of Jitender Reddy's life as a history with the movie as well as the teaser and trailer. History means knowing the truth about what happened, we are bringing you one such truth about the life of Jitender Reddy. Knowing the history of people like Bhagat Singh and Alluri Sitaramaraj is as important as knowing about Jitender Reddy. I hope everyone will like this movie for sure.

Hero Rakesh Varre said: I started as a character artist and got close to the audience with the Mirchi Baahubali movies and got a good recognition with the movie Evvarikee Cheppodu. Don't tell anyone that the reason for success is audience and media. Nothing happens in the industry without media support. First we have started the first step with this gathering to have your media support. Four main persons are the reason why this movie is what we want it to be. Producer Muduganti Ravinder Reddy Garu, Director Virinchi Verma, DOP Gnana Shekhar Garu, Uma Garu and Vani Garu. I am Shekhar Gare who suggested me for this film. Having already accepted two films, I liked the story told by Virinchi Varma and decided to leave those films aside to do this film. Producer Ravinder Reddy's eagerness to tell the story of his elder brother Jitender Reddy to the people was very much appreciated. I hope that the audience will like this movie and it will be a success.

Director Virinchi Varma said: The two films I have done in the past are love stories and films with good humor. I love good human emotions and drama, not just humor. Nana Shekhar called me and told me that there is a story that needs to be directed. When I went to listen to the story, I was given a book and asked to read it. After reading the story, I thought that I should direct such a powerful character