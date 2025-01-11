Upcoming film tackles gender equality with humor

The highly anticipated comedy-drama film No: 1, produced by Splash Colors Media, Alinea Avighna Studios, and Settle King Productions, is set to release soon. Directed by Ghantasala Vishwanath (GV), the film features an impressive cast including AadarshPundhir, Asrith Reddy, Priyanka Singh, PujitaPundhir, and Raj Goud, among others. The film explores gender differences through a comedic lens, with technology playing a key role in the storyline.

Actress Priyanka Singh, in her first collaboration with the production company, expressed excitement about working under GV’s direction. She praised her character, calling it unique and engaging, and expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy it. Actor AadarshPundhir emphasized the fresh comedy approach to gender equality, while Asrith Reddy shared the team’s dedication to bringing a story-driven film to the audience.

GV, the director, shared that filming began on December 26, with continuous shooting for 15 days. Half of the film has already been completed, and the team will soon head to the US for the remainder of the shoot. Cinematographer Dileep Kumar Chinnaiah also expressed his enthusiasm for his debut role under the banner.The film, which blends humor, technology, and emotional themes, is expected to release in 2025.







